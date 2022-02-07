Doncic gets triple-double despite fouls, Mavericks top Hawks

Doncic got his fifth — a technical — when he bumped Young as both chased a loose ball early in the third. Kidd chose not to challenge.

After Brunson picked up his fifth with 6:21 left in the third, the Mavericks pushed their lead to eight before Atlanta eventually pulled even.

Young got the Hawks within two on a floater with 4 1/2 minutes to go, but a bucket by Dwight Powell started a 12-2 run for a 100-88 lead with 1:41 remaining. The clinching surge was capped by 3-pointers from Brunson and Reggie Bullock, who also had 22 points.

The Mavericks won the rematch after getting blown out in the season opener in Atlanta, which was also Kidd's debut as Dallas coach.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Collins started after being listed as questionable with right heel discomfort. ... De'Andre Hunter scored 14 points and Kevin Huerter added 11.

Mavericks: F/C Kristaps Porzingis missed his 20th game of the season because of injuries or COVID-19 protocols. It was the fourth consecutive game he was sidelined with a bone bruise in his right knee. ... Dallas also was without F Maxi Kleber (left knee) and Sterling Brown (left foot soreness). Brown has missed the past 10 games. G Tim Hardaway is out long-term with a broken left foot. ... Brunson was 4 of 5 from deep, and Bullock 6 of 10. Dallas was 16 of 36 (44%).

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Indiana on Tuesday.

Mavericks: Hosts Detroit on Tuesday in the first meeting of the season. Dallas has won three straight in the series.

___

Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, left, defends against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Caption Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks to pass the ball against Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)