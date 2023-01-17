ajc logo
Doncic and the Mavericks face the Hawks

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against Atlanta averaging 33.8 points per game

Atlanta Hawks (22-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (24-21, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Atlanta. He's first in the league averaging 33.8 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 16-6 at home. Dallas is fourth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 112.3 points while holding opponents to 47.9% shooting.

The Hawks are 10-13 in road games. Atlanta ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 24.0 assists per game led by Trae Young averaging 9.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is scoring 33.8 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Young is averaging 27.4 points and 9.8 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 115.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Josh Green: out (elbow), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (adductor), Luka Doncic: day to day (ankle), Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (ankle).

Hawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

