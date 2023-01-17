Doncic and the Mavericks face the Hawks

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is scoring 33.8 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Young is averaging 27.4 points and 9.8 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 115.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Josh Green: out (elbow), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (adductor), Luka Doncic: day to day (ankle), Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (ankle).

Hawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.