Doncic and Dallas visit Young and the Hawks

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 26.9 points and nine assists for the Hawks. Clint Capela is shooting 53.1% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 16.9 points per game and shooting 39% from beyond the arc. Doncic is averaging 27 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 45.0% shooting.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 107.9 points, 40.2 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points on 47.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (achilles), De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

Mavericks: None listed.

