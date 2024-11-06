Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
Georgia News

Donald Trump wins Georgia

Donald Trump wins Georgia
37 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump wins Georgia.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AJC Staff

Live updates: Trump wins Georgia after record voter turnout25m ago
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman

The four factors that could decide Georgia’s White House vote
Placeholder Image

AP

Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state48m ago
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Flipped or fluke? Georgia readies for monumental 2024 vote
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

A former Trump aide and a longtime congressman win high-profile Georgia congressional...36m ago
Lue's 22 lead Kennesaw State past Toccoa Falls 110-61
U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop has won a 17th congressional term in southwest Georgia...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring