ajc logo
X

Dollar General faces penalties for Georgia store issues

Georgia News
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Dollar General faces nearly $1.3 million in penalties after government inspectors visited three of the chain’s stores in Georgia earlier this year and found worker-safety violations

NEW YORK (AP) — Dollar General faces nearly $1.3 million in penalties after government inspectors visited three of the chain's stores in Georgia earlier this year and found worker-safety violations, federal regulators said Monday.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors found obstructed exit routes, boxes of merchandise stacked unsafely and electrical panels that were hard to access. It said those were “violations often cited at Dollar General locations.”

Since 2017, OSHA has proposed more than $6.5 million in penalties after 78 inspections at Dollar General locations nationwide, including more than $450,000 in penalties as a result of three inspections in Georgia.

The agency said its inspectors frequently find unsafe conditions that put workers at risk and that could lead to disaster for employees and customers in an emergency.

“Dollar General continues to demonstrate a willful pattern of ignoring hazardous working conditions and a disregard for the well-being of its employees,” said Doug Parker, OSHA's assistant secretary of occupational safety and health. “Despite similar citations and sizable penalties in more than 70 inspections, the company refuses to change its business practices."

In response, Dollar General said that following the Georgia inspections, it took immediate action to address issues and reiterated its safety expectations with store teams.

“The safety of our employees and customers is of paramount importance to us, and we will continue to work cooperatively with OSHA," said the company based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Editors' Picks
Mike Soroka set for rehab start Tuesday in Rome10m ago
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars
4h ago
3 more Dollar General stores in Georgia face fines for OSHA violations
6h ago
Man who sold 14-year-old for sex at Gwinnett hotel to serve 15 years
5h ago
Man who sold 14-year-old for sex at Gwinnett hotel to serve 15 years
5h ago
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton explains why he left Georgia
2h ago
The Latest
Kemp: Ex-police chief to run Georgia Bureau of Investigation
28m ago
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians
51m ago
Judge refuses to immediately block Georgia abortion ban
1h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top