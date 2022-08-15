Dollar General faces penalties for Georgia store issues

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors found obstructed exit routes, boxes of merchandise stacked unsafely and electrical panels that were hard to access. It said those were “violations often cited at Dollar General locations.”

Since 2017, OSHA has proposed more than $6.5 million in penalties after 78 inspections at Dollar General locations nationwide, including more than $450,000 in penalties as a result of three inspections in Georgia.