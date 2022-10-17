BreakingNews
Suspect arrested in Alabama, charged with murder in Thursday’s Buckhead homicide
ajc logo
X

Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Federal regulators said Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia

NEW YORK (AP) — Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain's stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday.

During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and materials stacked unsafely at locations in Mobile and Grove Hill, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Dewy Rose, Georgia. OSHA said those conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting struck by falling objects.

The company was also cited for fire hazards, including failing to keep exit routes and electrical panels clear and unobstructed, and neglecting to mount and label fire extinguishers.

The announcement came two months after OSHA announced $1.3 million in proposed penalties for similar violations at three of Dollar General stores in Georgia.

OSHA said Dollar General has faced more than $9.6 million in initial penalties after 182 inspections since 2017.

"We will use our full enforcement powers to hold Dollar General accountable for its ongoing pattern of behavior until they show that they take worker safety seriously,” said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker in a statement.

Dollar General, based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, has 15 business days to comply or contest the penalties.

The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key, J Batt may not be as familiar as some think1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Suspect arrested in Alabama, charged with murder in Thursday’s Buckhead homicide
5h ago

Credit: con

Housing expert: Atlanta housing market now in recession
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Five questions the Braves must answer this offseason
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Five questions the Braves must answer this offseason
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves’ surprising - though not shocking - loss
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Daniel Varnado

New Georgia Tech AD Batt in no hurry to hire football coach
35m ago
Falcons' confidence grows, tied with Bucs atop NFC South
1h ago
Barkley, 'Inside the NBA' crew agree to contract extensions
1h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Monday
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top