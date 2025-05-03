Dodgers try to extend win streak, play the Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers (22-10, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-17, third in the NL East)
Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (0-1, 3.55 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (1-2, 2.87 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -110, Dodgers -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers seek to continue a six-game win streak with a victory over the Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta has an 8-4 record at home and a 14-17 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.
Los Angeles has a 22-10 record overall and a 7-7 record on the road. The Dodgers have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .255.
The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has five doubles and five home runs for the Braves. Alex Verdugo is 15-for-43 with five doubles over the past 10 games.
Teoscar Hernandez leads the Dodgers with 18 extra base hits (nine doubles and nine home runs). Andy Pages is 18-for-39 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs
Dodgers: 7-3, .299 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs
INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)
Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC
Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election
Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.
Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins
According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.
Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial
The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.