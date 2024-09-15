Georgia News

Dodgers try to break 3-game road slide, play the Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers travel to the Atlanta Braves looking to break a three-game road losing streak
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-61, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (81-67, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.95 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (8-8, 4.11 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -110, Dodgers -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Atlanta Braves looking to break a three-game road skid.

Atlanta has an 81-67 record overall and a 42-31 record in home games. The Braves have a 51-14 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles is 39-34 on the road and 87-61 overall. The Dodgers are third in the majors with 205 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 65 extra base hits (28 doubles and 37 home runs). Michael Harris II is 11-for-46 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 30 doubles, seven triples and 47 home runs for the Dodgers. Tommy Edman is 11-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .240 batting average, 1.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Anthony Banda: 15-Day IL (hand), Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

