Dodgers' Tommy Edman missing 2nd straight start with sore right ankle in series opener at Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers, already struggling to overcome injuries to their pitching staff, were missing second baseman Tommy Edman in their starting lineup in Friday night's series opener against the Atlanta Braves.

Edman, who ranks second on the team with eight home runs and 24 RBIs, hurt his right ankle in Tuesday night's 15-2 win against Miami. After missing Wednesday's game and having an off day Thursday, Edman still wasn't ready to start in the first of 10 straight road games.

Edman worked out before Friday night's game in what manager Dave Roberts said could be a key session.