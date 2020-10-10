Dodgers to host drive-in viewing parties during NLCS

The team is hosting viewing parties for the best-of-seven series against the Atlanta Braves that begins Monday at neutral-site Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Tickets costing $75 per car went on sale Friday night and must be purchased in advance.

The games will be shown on 60-foot screens in two sections of the stadium’s vast parking lots, with audio broadcast through an FM radio transmitter. Concessions won’t be sold, so fans are allowed to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages.