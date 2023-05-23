X

Dodgers take on the Braves after Martinez's 4-hit game

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Atlanta Braves after J.D

Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (29-18, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (0-0); Braves: Spencer Strider (4-1, 3.14 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -209, Dodgers +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Atlanta Braves after J.D. Martinez's four-hit game on Monday.

Atlanta has gone 12-11 in home games and 29-18 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Los Angeles has gone 13-12 in road games and 30-19 overall. The Dodgers have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.32.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 14 doubles and 11 home runs while hitting .342 for the Braves. Kevin Pillar is 4-for-16 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 31 RBI for the Dodgers. Martinez is 12-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .249 batting average, 5.40 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Braves: Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Forsyth may have created 'hostile environment' with book ban review
