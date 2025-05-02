Dodgers take 5-game win streak into game against the Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers (21-10, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-16, third in the NL East)
Atlanta; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-2, 1.06 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (2-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -172, Braves +144; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to keep a five-game win streak alive when they take on the Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta has a 14-16 record overall and an 8-3 record at home. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.
Los Angeles has a 6-7 record on the road and a 21-10 record overall. The Dodgers are 14-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Friday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has four doubles and four home runs for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 9-for-34 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.
Tommy Edman has four doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 24 RBI for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 18-for-39 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs
Dodgers: 6-4, .302 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs
INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)
Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
