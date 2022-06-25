ajc logo
X

Dodgers take 4-game road win streak into game against the Braves

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Atlanta Braves looking to prolong a four-game road winning streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-25, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (41-31, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Mitch White (0-0); Braves: Max Fried (7-2, 2.77 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -157, Dodgers +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Atlanta Braves aiming to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Atlanta is 23-16 in home games and 41-31 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 44-25 record overall and a 24-13 record on the road. The Dodgers have a 33-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 14 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs while hitting .301 for the Braves. Travis d'Arnaud is 9-for-26 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 23 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 18-for-43 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .268 batting average, 1.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: day-to-day (knee), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Freddie Freeman left Braves over business. His return is all love.5h ago
Man dies at Lake Lanier, marking 3rd drowning in reservoir this week
6h ago
Group asks for living wages, labor rights for 2026 World Cup
1h ago
'Total bloodbath': Witnesses describe Ethiopia ethnic attack
12m ago
'Total bloodbath': Witnesses describe Ethiopia ethnic attack
12m ago
Pakistan plane carrying aid joins Afghan quake relief effort
23m ago
The Latest
NHL experiencing sustained growth with female, younger fans
1h ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
1h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top