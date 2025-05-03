Dodgers recall South Korean All-Star Hyeseong Kim and place Tommy Edman on injured list

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled South Korean All-Star Hyeseong Kim on Saturday and placed second baseman Tommy Edman on the injured list.

Kim agreed to a $12.5 million, three-year contract with the Dodgers on Jan. 3 and opened the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Edman was placed on the injured list, retroactive to Wednesday, after missing two games with a sore right ankle. Edman ranks second on the team with eight home runs and 24 RBIs.