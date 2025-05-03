Dodgers recall South Korean All-Star Hyeseong Kim and place Tommy Edman on injured list

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled South Korean All-Star Hyeseong Kim on Saturday and placed second baseman Tommy Edman on the injured list.
Kim agreed to a $12.5 million, three-year contract with the Dodgers on Jan. 3 and opened the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Edman was placed on the injured list, retroactive to Wednesday, after missing two games with a sore right ankle. Edman ranks second on the team with eight home runs and 24 RBIs.
Edman's injury creates an opportunity for Kim to make his major league debut.
Kim, 26, has played eight seasons in South Korea, including the last six with the Seoul-based Kiwoom Heroes.
In 28 games with Oklahoma City, Kim hit .252 with five home runs, 19 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.
The Dodgers listed Chris Taylor as the starting second baseman in Saturday night's game at the Atlanta Braves. It was not known if Kim would join the team in time for the game.
