Dodgers look to keep home win streak going, host the Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Atlanta Braves
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (0-6) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (7-0)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 8:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (0-0); Dodgers: Blake Snell (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, two strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -255, Braves +209; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Atlanta Braves.

Los Angeles went 98-64 overall and 52-29 in home games last season. The Dodgers scored 5.2 runs per game in the 2024 season while allowing 4.2.

Atlanta had an 89-73 record overall and a 43-38 record in road games last season. The Braves pitching staff put up a 3.49 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.7 strikeouts and 2.8 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Freddie Freeman: day-to-day (ankle), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Kyle Hurt: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (rib)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

