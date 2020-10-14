Dodgers' Kershaw 'likely possibility' to start NLCS Game 4

Kershaw was scratched from the Game 2 start because of back spasms, and Roberts decided to stick with left-hander Julio Urías for Game 3 against Atlanta on Wednesday night. Game 4 of the neutral-site series in Texas is Thursday night.

“Every day it’s been better,” Roberts said of Kershaw's back. “I can’t just sit here right now and say he’s going to start tomorrow. I think if it progresses the way it has, it’s a likely possibility. But again, this is making sure Clayton feels good tomorrow when he wakes up and the training staff gives us our blessing as well.”