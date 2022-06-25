ajc logo
Dodgers confirm top set-up reliever Hudson lost for season

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson lies on the field after getting injured trying to field a ground ball during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

54 minutes ago
Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Daniel Hudson has been placed on the injury list with a torn left anterior cruciate ligament that ends his season

ATLANTA (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Daniel Hudson was placed on the injury list Saturday with a season-ending torn left ACL.

The move was expected after Hudson’s knee buckled in the eighth inning of Friday night’s 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves as he reacted to a dribbler hit by Ronald Acuña Jr.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said “it was a clean tear of the ACL.”

Hudson’s recovery is expected to take six to nine months, taking away the team’s top setup reliever. Hudson, 35, has five saves and a 2.22 ERA.

“Obviously, it’s a big loss,” Roberts said.

The Dodgers’ bullpen previously lost another late-innings veteran, Blake Treinen, to a right shoulder injury. Right-hander Tommy Kahnle (forearm tightness) also is on the 60-day IL.

Brusdar Graterol or another pitcher must emerge as the next bridge to closer Craig Kimbrel.

“Obviously the guys that are here are going to have an opportunity,” Roberts said. “I’m not going to say who it is, but they’re going to have opportunities.”

The Dodgers activated infielder Hanser Alberto from the paternity list, recalled right-hander Mitch White and designated outfielder Stefen Romero for assignment.

White was called up to replace left-hander Andrew Heaney, who was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday with left shoulder inflammation.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

