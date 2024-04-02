Dodgers claim outfielder Taylor Trammell from Seattle

Georgia News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed outfielder Taylor Trammell off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated left-handed pitcher Matt Gage for assignment.

Trammell was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week after failing to make their opening day roster. The 26-year-old batted .130 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 22 games with Seattle last season, when he split time with Triple-A Tacoma and hit .268 with 21 homers.

Trammell hit a combined .168 with 15 homers and 39 RBI in 116 games over three seasons with the Mariners. He was originally drafted by Cincinnati in 2016 out of high school in Georgia.

