Dodgers bring 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Braves

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Atlanta Braves looking to extend a three-game road winning streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-25, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (41-30, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -133, Braves +113; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Atlanta Braves aiming to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Atlanta has gone 23-15 in home games and 41-30 overall. The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.84.

Los Angeles has a 23-13 record on the road and a 43-25 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 84 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with 18 home runs while slugging .509. Dansby Swanson is 15-for-41 with two doubles, five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 23 doubles, two triples and eight home runs while hitting .303 for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 14-for-42 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .269 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .276 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

