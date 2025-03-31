Dodgers begin 3-game series with the Braves

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -215, Braves +176; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves on Monday to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles went 98-64 overall and 52-29 in home games last season. The Dodgers pitching staff had a collective 3.90 ERA while averaging 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2024 season.

Atlanta went 89-73 overall and 43-38 on the road last season. The Braves scored 4.3 runs per game while allowing 3.7 last season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Kyle Hurt: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (rib)

