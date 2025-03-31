Georgia News
Georgia News

Dodgers begin 3-game series with the Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers start a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Monday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Braves (0-4) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (5-0)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, two strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -215, Braves +176; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves on Monday to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles went 98-64 overall and 52-29 in home games last season. The Dodgers pitching staff had a collective 3.90 ERA while averaging 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2024 season.

Atlanta went 89-73 overall and 43-38 on the road last season. The Braves scored 4.3 runs per game while allowing 3.7 last season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Kyle Hurt: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (rib)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

San Diego Padres' Gavin Sheets, left, celebrates his home run with third base coach Tim Leiper during the seventh inning of an opening-day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

Gavin Sheets, Jackson Merrill key Padres' big 7th-inning rally past Braves 7-4 on opening day

A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day

The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.

Gurriel's pinch-hit RBI single lifts Padres to 1-0 win over Braves

The Latest

Every day around the U.S., from before sunrise until late into the night, undocumented immigrants are being picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, the front-line soldiers in President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. (Melissa Lyttle/The New York Times 2017)

Credit: MELISSA LYTTLE

Georgia troopers will help ICE find and arrest undocumented immigrants

33m ago

Portland plays Atlanta on 5-game road skid

Pivetta brilliant in debut for Padres, who beat Braves 5-0 for 4-game sweep

Featured

Parts of northeast Georgia — extending south to Carroll County, through Bartow County and north into Fannin County — are under a Level 2 threat for possible scattered severe storms Sunday. By Monday, nearly all of Georgia will be under a Level 3 threat. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Severe storms on Monday could bring hail, brief tornadoes in Georgia

Atlanta records two highest pollen levels in 35 years this weekend

AJC Her+Story series launches with first profile, coverage of women in business

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is launching a new series called AJC Her+Story to highlight women founders, creators, executives and professionals in metro Atlanta.