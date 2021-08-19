Doctors at inundated Georgia hospitals plead for vaccination

Statewide, 89% of hospital ICU beds were in use Thursday, and nearly 4,850 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state data. At just 42%, the state's vaccination rate continues to stay well below the national average.

Children's Healthcare is seeing more kids and teenagers infected this time around, said Chief Medical Officer James Fortenberry. He urged students, staff and visitors at schools to follow guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics to wear masks, which remain optional in many districts.

"We owe it to our kids to do everything that we can to protect them,” he said.

Parents at Cobb County schools — the state's second largest district — plan to hold another rally Thursday to push the district to require masks. Dozens of Cobb County residents rallied last week for a mask mandate. They were met by roughly two dozen protesters who want masks to remain optional in the district.

John Delzell, with Northeast Georgia Health System, urged people to avoid crowds.

“You know just by the percentages that there will be people there who are unvaccinated," he said. “There will be people there who are asymptomatic carriers of COVD, and your exposure to that is high.”

He and others who spoke Thursday also discussed the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on medical providers.

Andy Jaffal, a Piedmont doctor, recalled the recent COVID-related death of a 28-year-old patient who was previously healthy, but unvaccinated.

“While we value every life, that one was tough because it could have been prevented,” he said.

At Emory, nurses and clinicians have left the profession or put their careers on hold because of the stress of the pandemic, said Sharon Pappas, chief nurse executive.

“We need everyone to do their part by getting vaccinated,” she said.

