Do-it-all Grainger throws, runs Georgia State past Marshall 41-24

Darren Grainger threw for 234 yards and a touchdown and ran for two scores and Georgia State beat Marshall 41-24
Georgia News
51 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Darren Grainger threw for 234 yards and a touchdown and ran for two scores and Georgia State beat Marshall 41-24 on Saturday night in a game it never trailed.

Up 27-24 entering the fourth quarter, Georgia State (5-1, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) sealed it when Grainger ran it in from the 2 to end an eight-play, 75-yard drive. Marcus Carroll, who ran for 159 yards on 28 carries, scored from the 2 with 1:42 left to end the scoring.

The Thundering Herd (4-2, 1-1) drew within 27-24 when Cam Fancher threw a 65-yard score to Rasheen Ali at the end of the third. Marshall's defense proceeded to hold the Panthers to a three-and-out, but Elijah Russell was penalized for roughing Kade Loggins and the Panthers retained the ball that led to Grainger's 2-yard score.

Tailique Williams had 129 yards receiving with six catches and a touchdown for the Panthers.

Fancher threw for 301 yards and a touchdown, and Ali ran for 103 yards on 18 carries and two scores for Marshall.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

