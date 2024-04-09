Georgia News

DJ Stewart hits go-ahead HR in 8th, Nimmo hits 2 HRs, drives in 5 as Mets edge Braves 8-7

DJ Stewart hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to give New York the lead, and the Mets held on to beat the Atlanta Braves 8-7
New York Mets outfielder DJ Stewart (29) hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta BravesMonday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New York Mets outfielder DJ Stewart (29) hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta BravesMonday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — DJ Stewart hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to give New York the lead, Brandon Nimmo drove in five runs with four hits, including two homers, and the Mets held on to beat the Atlanta Braves 8-7 on Monday night.

The Mets, who have won four of five, snapped Atlanta's three-game winning streak on the night Atlanta celebrated the 50-year anniversary of Hank Aaron's record-breaking 715th homer.

Marcell Ozuna hit his fifth homer of the season for the Braves, matching Mookie Betts and Tyler O'Neill for the most in the majors.

Pierce Johnson (2-1) gave up a single to Brett Baty with one out in the eighth before Stewart's first homer of the season cleared the center field wall, snapping a 5-all tie.

Mets right-hander Jorge López gave up a double to Matt Olson to open the ninth. Ozuna advanced Olson to third with a drive that Jeff McNeil caught at the left-field wall. Olson scored on a single to right field by Michael Harris II, trimming the New York lead to 8-7.

Orlando Arcia popped out and López earned his first save when Travis d'Arnaud lined out to right field.

Mets right-hander Drew Smith issued a bases-loaded walk to Ozzie Albies in the eighth. Smith ended the inning on Austin Riley's grounder.

Right-hander Julio Teheran lasted only 2 2/3 innings, giving up four runs, in his Mets debut. Teheran, 33, signed with New York on Friday. He began his career with Atlanta in 2011 and was an All-Star with the Braves in 2014 and 2016.

Albies' two-run double off Teheran in the third came before Ozuna's homer, which carried 442 feet to left-center, extended the lead to 4-0.

Braves right-hander Charlie Morton couldn't hold the lead. Morton walked five batters while giving up five hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Morton walked Jeff McNeil and Joey Wendle at the bottom of the Mets' lineup before giving up Nimmo's 435-foot homer to the second deck in right field.

Left-hander Jake Diekman (1-0), the Mets' third reliever, pitched a scoreless seventh.

Smith crashed into a padded post and TV camera near the Braves' dugout in the eighth while failing to catch a foul pop by d'Arnaud but remained in the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Yohan Ramírez was designated for assignment and the team called up right-hander Cole Sulser from Triple-A Syracuse. Ramírez was 0-1 with an 11.81 ERA in three games. Manager Carlos Mendoza said the team needed a fresh arm for its bullpen against the Braves.

Braves: The Braves could soon have more clarity on the status of ace RHP Spencer Strider, who was placed on the IL as expected on Sunday after an MRI on Saturday revealed a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Strider, facing possible season-ending Tommy John surgery, had a second evaluation of the MRI on Monday.

UP NEXT

Atlanta right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (0-1, 1.50 ERA) was scheduled to face New York right-hander Adrian Houser (0-0, 1.80) in the second game of the four-game series on Tuesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning of a base ball game against Atlanta Braves Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton (50) works the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New York Mets pitcher Julio Teheran delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New York Mets first base Pete Alonso (20) throws from his knee to retire Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies after a fielding a ground ball in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) slides ahead of the tag from Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) to score on a Starling Marte base hit in the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II wears special shoes to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hanks Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's home run record during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. Aaron passed Ruth on April 8, 1974. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II wears special shoes to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hanks Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's home run record during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. Aaron passed Ruth on April 8, 1974. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Billye Aaron, wife of the late Hank Aaron stands with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, second from left, Atlanta Braves chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk, left, Dusty Baker, right and players from the 1974 Atlanta Braves team during a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's home run record team before a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jarred Kelenic runs on the outfield painted with 715 to mark the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's home run record before a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's home run record 715 fans stand on the field to each holding a sign to commemorate an Aaron home run before a baseball game between New York Mets and Atlanta Braves Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. Aaron passed Ruth on April 8, 1974. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's home run record 715 fans match onto the field to each holding a sign to commemorate an Aaron home run before a baseball game between New York Mets and Atlanta Braves Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. Aaron passed Ruth on April 8, 1974. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Billye Aaron, center, widow of the late Hank Aaron, and Hank's former teammates and Gov. Brian Kemp watch the jumbotron during 50th anniversary celebrations of Hank's 715th home run record, at Truist Park in Atlanta, Monday, April 8, 2024, before a baseball game against the New York Mets. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Jack Sullivan (14) wears an Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron jersey during 50th anniversary celebrations for Aaron's 715th home run record, at Truist Park, Monday, April 8, 2024, before a baseball game between the Braves and the New York Mets. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Billye Aaron, center, wife of the late Hank Aaron, stands with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, second from front left, Atlanta Braves chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk, front left, Dusty Baker, fourth from right, and players from the 1974 Braves team during a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Hank breaking Babe Ruth's home run record team, before a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Billye Aaron, center right, wife of the late Hank Aaron, stands with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, center left, during a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Hank breaking Babe Ruth's home run record, before a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

A bobblehead of Atlanta Braves great Hank Aaron stands on the grass at Truist Park as the Braves prepare to pay tribute to Aaron's historic 715th home run of 50 years ago, Monday, April 8, 2024, before a baseball game between the Braves and the New York Mets in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Scott Hales displays his 50-year-old ticket for the day Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's home run record, before a baseball game between the Braves and the New York Mets, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

