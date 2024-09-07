Georgia News

D.J. Smith throws 3 TD passes to lead Mercer over Bethune-Cookman 31-2

1 hour ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — D.J. Smith threw three touchdown passes and Mercer beat Bethune-Cookman 31-2 on Saturday.

Smith was 17-of-22 passing for 237 yards. Kelin Parsons, Brayden Smith and Parker Wroble combined for six receptions for 134 yards with a touchdown catch apiece.

Mercer (2-0) had 465 yards of offense and held Bethune-Cookman (0-2) to 156.

D.J. Smith and Brayden Smith connected on a 50-yard score to end an eight-play, 85-yard drive early in the second quarter. The Bears then scored on its next three possessions, capped by Dwayne Mcgee's 1-yard TD run that made it 28-0 midway through the third. Mcgee finished with 74 yards rushing on 12 carries.

On Bethune-Cookman's opening drive, Cam’Ron Ransom led a 12-play, 58-yard drive that stalled when he fumbled the ball at the Mercer 6.

Ransom was 14-of-29 passing for 127 yards and threw one interception.

It was the first meeting between the teams and Mercer's first in Florida since a 49-0 victory at Stetson (Deland, Fla.) on Sept. 13, 2014.

