Disbarred Georgia lawyer agrees to repay $1.6M in plea

Federal prosecutors say Snipes made numerous improper withdrawals from a trust account where he was supposed to keep clients' money untouched, including payments to a rental company Snipes owned, parent-teacher groups and storage facilities. There were also checks made out to "cash" totaling $468,750 and checks to Snipes worth $167,700.

Snipes will be sentenced Oct. 19. He faces up to 20 years in prison, but sentencing guidelines are likely to call for a sentence of four to seven years, depending on how they are calculated. Snipes also could be fined up to $250,000. He's free on bail for now.

When he was initially arraigned on state charges, The Ledger-Enquirer reports several victims or family members attended the hearing.

“You stole all my mama’s money,” a woman declared during Snipes’ bail hearing in May 2018. “You can do whatever you want to me!” she shouted as deputies escorted her from the courtroom.

The state Supreme Court disbarred Snipes later in 2018.