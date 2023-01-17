ajc logo
Disaster funds at hand in 7 Georgia counties after tornadoes

Georgia News
1 hour ago
The Federal Emergency Management Agency says disaster assistance has been made available to Georgia in areas struck by Thursday's tornado outbreak

ATLANTA (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency says that disaster assistance has been made available to Georgia in areas struck by a tornado outbreak across the South on Thursday.

In an announcement Tuesday, FEMA said that President Joe Biden's action makes federal funding available to people impacted by the storms in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties.

The federal assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs, FEMA said.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday that its crews have confirmed eight tornadoes in Georgia, but the number could change in coming days as the agency continues to survey damage.

