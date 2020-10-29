Dike continues strong play, Orlando City tops Atlanta United

The 20-year-old Dike, who was the No. 5 pick in the 2020 SuperDraft, took a pass from Ruan Gregorio Teixeira, turned and fired a right-footer inside the post to open the scoring in the 29th minute. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound forward has six goals this season.

Mueller bent a free kick from 25 yards past the outstretched arm of diving goalkeeper Brad Guzan in first-half stoppage time. Mueller has a career-high nine goals in his third MLS season.