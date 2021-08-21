Diggins-Smith has 25 points, leads Mercury past Dream 84-69

Phoenix (13-10) led 60-57 entering the fourth quarter and closed it out behind Diggins-Smith, who had 11 points in the period as the Mercury outscored the Dream 24-12 in handing them their eighth straight loss.

A driving layup and a pair of free throws by Diggins-Smith boosted the margin to 68-59, and her 3-pointer midway through the period gave Phoenix a 73-61 lead.