ajc logo
X

Diggins-Smith has 25 points, leads Mercury past Dream 84-69

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Skylar Diggins-Smith had 25 points and seven assists, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 84-69 for their fourth straight win

ATLANTA (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith had 25 points and seven assists, Diana Taurasi added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 84-69 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Phoenix (13-10) led 60-57 entering the fourth quarter and closed it out behind Diggins-Smith, who had 11 points in the period as the Mercury outscored the Dream 24-12 in handing them their eighth straight loss.

A driving layup and a pair of free throws by Diggins-Smith boosted the margin to 68-59, and her 3-pointer midway through the period gave Phoenix a 73-61 lead.

Brittney Griner had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Mercury, who finished with a 47-24 edge on the boards and had 22 assists, compared to 11 for the Dream (6-17).

Odyssey Sims led Atlanta with 16 points. Monique Billings had 15, and Aari McDonald and Crystal Bradford each had 13.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
GA Lottery
2
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
3
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
4
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game
5
Georgia's former secretary of state to lead Georgia College
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top