Diboundje scores 27, East Carolina takes down Georgia Southern 82-64

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Quentin Diboundje scored 27 points as East Carolina beat Georgia Southern 82-64 on Monday night at the TowneBank Holiday Classic hosted by the Pirates.

RJ Felton scored 19 points and added eight rebounds for the Pirates (3-2).

The Eagles (0-5) were led in scoring by Mannie Harris, who finished with 17 points and two steals. Jamar Franklin added 16 points and two steals for Georgia Southern. Tyren Moore also had eight points.