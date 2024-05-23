Diaper maker will spend $418 million to expand its Georgia factory, hiring 600

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A company that makes disposable baby diapers, training pants and baby wipes announced Thursday that it will spend $418 million to expand its Macon plant, hiring 600 new employees.

First Quality Enterprises, based in Great Neck, New York, had announced in March that it would expand its capacity to make baby diapers and training pants by 50%, including a new factory, new diaper and training pant manufacturing lines and a new automated warehouse.

The company has said the expansion is expected to be completed by June 2025. The new buildings will be next to the company's current facility in Macon, which has 580 employees. First Quality has owned that plant since buying it from Covidien Retail Products in 2008.