Diamondbacks try to avoid series sweep against the Braves

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves will try to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (45-55, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-41, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 3.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (10-3, 2.73 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -241, Diamondbacks +197; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the last game of a three-game series. The Braves can sweep the series with a victory.

Atlanta has a 61-41 record overall and a 35-21 record in home games. The Braves have hit 158 total home runs to lead the NL.

Arizona has an 18-28 record on the road and a 45-55 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 32-19 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Braves lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 29 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 8-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 23 home runs, 51 walks and 52 RBI while hitting .197 for the Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas is 10-for-31 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kenley Jansen: day-to-day (back), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

