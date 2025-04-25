Diamondbacks take on the Braves in first of 3-game series

Georgia News
The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Atlanta Braves to begin a three-game series
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (10-14, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-11, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (0-2, 6.17 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-3, 5.60 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Diamondbacks +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks begin a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Arizona is 14-11 overall and 7-6 at home. The Diamondbacks have gone 7-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Atlanta has gone 2-11 in road games and 10-14 overall. The Braves have a 9-5 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has six doubles, four home runs and 17 RBI while hitting .323 for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 15-for-47 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has two doubles and four home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 13-for-40 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Braves: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Jalen Beeks: day-to-day (wrist), Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (leg), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Jose (Blanco) Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

