Diamondbacks' rotation left short-handed after Davies lands on IL with back injury

39 minutes ago
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zach Davies has been placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation

ATLANTA (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zach Davies was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation on Wednesday.

Davies, who gave up nine runs in 3 2/3 innings in Tuesday night's 16-13 win over the Atlanta Braves, was sent back to Arizona for evaluation.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he learned after Tuesday night's game that Davies “was feeling discomfort” in his lower back. Davies (1-5, 7.38) has been scheduled for an MRI on Thursday.

Even though Davies' injury leaves Arizona's rotation with only three healthy starters, the Diamondbacks recalled a reliever, left-hander Joe Mantiply, before Wednesday night's game against Atlanta. The move left the Diamondbacks with 10 relievers on their active roster.

Lovullo said a bullpen game was a “strong possibility” this week. Mantiply has a 5.74 ERA in 13 games, all in relief, this season.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

