Diamondbacks reinstate outfielder Randal Grichuk from IL with plan to play against left-handers

ATLANTA (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated outfielder Randal Grichuk from the 10-day injured list Friday before their game against the Atlanta Braves.

Grichuk, a right-handed hitter, did not start on Friday night with right-hander Spencer Strider starting for the Braves. Manager Torey Lovullo said Grichuk “is going to get every lefty,” either in the outfield or as the designated hitter, and would see some playing time against right-handers.

Grichuk, 32, signed a $2 million, one-year contract with Arizona on Feb. 17 that includes a mutual option for 2025. He has 191 homers with the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels. He split time between the Rockies and Angels last season, hitting .267 with 16 homers.

“He's a good player and a good hitter and he's going to help us win some games,” Lovullo said.

The Diamondbacks optioned outfielder Jorge Barrosa to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday. Outfielder Alek Thomas was placed on the 10-day IL on April 1 with a strained left hamstring.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

