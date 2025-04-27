Diamondbacks play the Braves following Suarez's 4-home run game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -114, Diamondbacks -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Atlanta Braves after Eugenio Alejandro Suarez hit four home runs against the Braves on Saturday.

Arizona has a 7-8 record in home games and a 14-13 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 7-4 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Atlanta is 4-11 on the road and 12-14 overall. The Braves have hit 35 total home runs to rank eighth in MLB play.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has four doubles and three home runs for the Diamondbacks. Suarez is 10-for-35 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy leads the Braves with seven home runs while slugging .660. Matt Olson is 10-for-35 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by six runs

Braves: 7-3, .259 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Jalen Beeks: day-to-day (wrist), Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (leg), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Jose (Blanco) Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.