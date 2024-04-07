Georgia News

Diamondbacks look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Braves

The Arizona Diamondbacks aim to end a three-game slide with a victory against the Atlanta Braves
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago

Arizona Diamondbacks (4-5) vs. Atlanta Braves (5-2)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 3.38 WHIP, two strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -220, Diamondbacks +181; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta had a 104-58 record overall and a 52-29 record in home games last season. The Braves slugged .501 with a .344 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

Arizona went 84-78 overall and 41-40 on the road a season ago. The Diamondbacks averaged 8.4 hits per game in the 2023 season with 3.0 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Braves: Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Geraldo Perdomo: day-to-day (knee), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

