Diamondbacks host the Braves to begin 4-game series

The Arizona Diamondbacks open a four-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Monday
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (49-39, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-45, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (11-3, 2.71 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Yilber Diaz (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -196, Diamondbacks +162; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Atlanta Braves on Monday to begin a four-game series.

Arizona has a 22-21 record in home games and a 45-45 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 34-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta has a 49-39 record overall and a 20-22 record on the road. The Braves are 36-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 54 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 16-for-41 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .264 for the Braves. Adam Duvall is 10-for-37 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .297 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Braves: 5-5, .230 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt: day-to-day (ankle), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (back), Jordan Montgomery: 15-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (back), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (bacterial infection), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

