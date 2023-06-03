X

Diamondbacks host the Braves on home winning streak

By The Associated Press
8 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves (33-24, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (35-23, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (5-2, 3.11 ERA, .99 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (2-2, 5.37 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -140, Braves +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Atlanta Braves looking to continue a six-game home winning streak.

Arizona has a 35-23 record overall and a 20-12 record at home. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .261, which ranks second in the NL.

Atlanta has a 33-24 record overall and an 18-10 record on the road. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.68 ERA, which ranks fifth in the majors.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 16 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 13-for-38 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .236 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Braves: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Braves: Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (neck), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

