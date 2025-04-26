Diamondbacks host the Braves on 3-game home skid

Atlanta Braves (11-14, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12, fourth in the NL West)
Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-1, 4.72 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -120, Braves +101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks look to break their three-game home skid with a win against the Atlanta Braves.
Arizona has a 14-12 record overall and a 7-7 record in home games. The Diamondbacks are third in the NL with 35 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.
Atlanta has a 3-11 record in road games and an 11-14 record overall. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.29.
Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has eight doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Pavin Smith is 11-for-30 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.
Sean Murphy leads the Braves with six home runs while slugging .604. Austin Riley is 14-for-40 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by one run
Braves: 7-3, .255 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Jalen Beeks: day-to-day (wrist), Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (leg), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Jose (Blanco) Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Keep Reading
Late bullpen collapse leads to 10-4 loss to Cardinals
The Cardinals took advantage of the Braves' sloppy pitching and scored eight unanswered runs in the final four innings
Featured
Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry
Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.
TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all
Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.
Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush
The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.