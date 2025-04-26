Diamondbacks host the Braves on 3-game home skid

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -120, Braves +101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks look to break their three-game home skid with a win against the Atlanta Braves.

Arizona has a 14-12 record overall and a 7-7 record in home games. The Diamondbacks are third in the NL with 35 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Atlanta has a 3-11 record in road games and an 11-14 record overall. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.29.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has eight doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Pavin Smith is 11-for-30 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy leads the Braves with six home runs while slugging .604. Austin Riley is 14-for-40 with four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves: 7-3, .255 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Jalen Beeks: day-to-day (wrist), Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (leg), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Jose (Blanco) Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.