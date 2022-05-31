ajc logo
Diamondbacks bring 1-0 series advantage over Braves into game 2

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves (23-26, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-26, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (3-3, 5.28 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (3-2, 5.22 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -166, Diamondbacks +142; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, leading the series 1-0.

Arizona has a 24-26 record overall and a 13-15 record at home. The Diamondbacks have a 13-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Atlanta has a 9-12 record on the road and a 23-26 record overall. The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.04.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has seven doubles, 12 home runs and 22 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Pavin Smith is 7-for-27 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 12 home runs while slugging .495. Dansby Swanson is 16-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .258 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

Braves: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Luplow: day-to-day (foot), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

