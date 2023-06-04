X

Diamondbacks and Braves play to determine series winner

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Atlanta Braves are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday

Atlanta Braves (34-24, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (35-24, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Michael Soroka (0-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, three strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (7-2, 2.72 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -133, Braves +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Arizona has a 35-24 record overall and a 20-13 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have a 15-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Atlanta is 34-24 overall and 19-10 on the road. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.65 ERA, which ranks third in the majors.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 17 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera is 11-for-32 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 12 home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI while hitting .325 for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 14-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Braves: Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (neck), Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

