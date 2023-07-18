Diamondbacks aim to stop road losing streak, face the Braves

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks will aim to end their four-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Atlanta Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks (52-42, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-31, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-5, 6.37 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (7-2, 2.97 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -207, Diamondbacks +173; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to the Atlanta Braves looking to break a four-game road slide.

Atlanta is 31-17 in home games and 61-31 overall. The Braves have the highest team slugging percentage in the NL at .491.

Arizona has a 52-42 record overall and a 26-18 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have a 40-22 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 25 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 11-for-34 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 18 home runs while slugging .538. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 10-for-36 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .206 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kolby Allard: day-to-day (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: day-to-day (hamstring), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

