ajc logo
X

Diamond DeShields chronicles FIBA World Cup in Sydney

FILE - Phoenix Mercury guard Diamond DeShields shoots next to Dallas Wings guard Marina Mabrey during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, June 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. DeShields will be chronicling her journey with USA Basketball as they prep for and play in the FIBA World Cup in Australia. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Phoenix Mercury guard Diamond DeShields shoots next to Dallas Wings guard Marina Mabrey during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, June 17, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. DeShields will be chronicling her journey with USA Basketball as they prep for and play in the FIBA World Cup in Australia. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Georgia News
By DIAMOND DESHIELDS, Associated Press
6 hours ago
Diamond DeShields will be chronicling her journey with USA Basketball as they prep for and play in the FIBA World Cup in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Been in Sydney for about 3 days now. At first, I didn’t think the jet lag was that bad, but I definitely hit a wall today. I think we all did.

The city is beautiful and the weather is perfect, so it’s been really nice to be able to take in such beautiful views. Our hotel is RIGHT across the way from the Opera House (Thanks USA Basketball!!), and so now I can officially check that off my bucket list of “things to see.”

A couple of players met up with us out here, so it’s been fun being in the gym with such talented players.

There are quite a few things I’d like to do before leaving Sydney, so I’m hoping I can get over the jet lag soon so that I’m able to at least go explore a bit more. I DEFINITELY want to see what the fashion scene is like out here, so I’ve been doing a bit of research on where some good spots are to go shopping. There are also a few really dope restaurants I’d like to try.

All in all, I’m really enjoying my first trip to Australia, and I’m really looking forward to having yet another opportunity to compete for a gold medal. GO USA!

___

Phoenix Mercury star Diamond DeShields is checking in periodically from USA Basketball training camp and the FIBA World Cup.

Combined ShapeCaption
Phoenix Mercury guard Diamond DeShields (1) watches from the bench during the second half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Phoenix Mercury guard Diamond DeShields (1) watches from the bench during the second half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Combined ShapeCaption
Phoenix Mercury guard Diamond DeShields (1) watches from the bench during the second half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Credit: John Locher

Editors' Picks
Guillermo Heredia, left, and the rest of the Atlanta Braves celebrate the team's World Series-clinching 7-0 victory in Game 6 against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House3h ago
Chaka Zulu, Ludacris' longtime manager and Co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records and Ebony Son Entertainment Inc., has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting in which he was injured and a 23-year-old man was killed.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Celebs, former Mayor Kasim Reed rally around Chaka Zulu after arrest on murder charge
1h ago
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end
22h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
5h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
5h ago
Trickum Middle School in Gwinnett County is slated for an expansion and renovation to be complete by August 2024.

Gwinnett to expand, renovate Trickum Middle School
The Latest
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Edward M. Pio Roda)

Credit: Edward M. Pio Roda

Strider dominant, Contreras homers, Braves sweep Phillies
24m ago
POLL ALERT: No. 18 Washington jumps into AP Top 25, Penn State and Oregon move into top...
4h ago
GA Lottery
5h ago
Featured
People queue along the Thames river near Tower Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?
11h ago
Week 5 high school football scoreboard
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top