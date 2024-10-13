Dexter Williams II comes on late an sparks 21-point rally; Georgia Southern beats Marshall 24-23

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Backup quarterback Dexter Williams II came on in the fourth quarter and led three touchdown drives to help Georgia Southern rally from a 20-point deficit and beat Marshall 24-23 Saturday night.

Rece Verhoff kicked first-half field goals of 36, 51 and 42 yards, Braylon Braxton threw touchdown passes of 3 yards in the second quarter and 11 yards with 7:05 left in the third to Toby Payne to give Marshall (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) a 23-3 lead.

Cam Williams pressured quarterback Stone Earle in the end zone, forcing him to throw it away for a intentional grounding penalty that resulted in a safety. Four plays from scrimmage later, JC French ran for a 12-yard gain on fourth-and-10 before he took a hard hit and was replaced by Williams, who immediately hit LV Bunkley-Shelton for a 34-yard gain and then ran a 1-yard TD that trimmed Georgia Southern's deficit to 23-11 with 6:31 to play.