Devoe scores 37, Usher 21; Georgia Tech beats Georgia 88-78

Devoe made 14 of 18 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Usher was 9-of-14 shooting and blocked two shots.

Jaylin Ingram made a layup to cap an 11-4 run that gave Georgia (2-2) a 73-71 lead with 4:34 left, but Devoe made back-to-back layups to give Georgia Tech the lead for good and spark a 14-3 spurt that for an 11-point lead with 34 seconds remaining. Devoe scored eight points and Usher six during that stretch.