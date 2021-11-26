Devoe rallies Georgia Tech past Georgia Southern 61-59

The Yellow Jackets (5-1) got 11 points from Kyle Sturdivant and 10 from Rodney Howard in winning their fifth straight. It was their first meeting in 25 years against the Eagles (4-2) in a series they lead 4-2 dating back to 1953. Devoe, second in the nation making 65% of his 3-pointers, was 5 of 9 behind the arc.

Elijah McCadden and Cam Bryant scored 14 points for Georgia Southern and Kamari Brown had 13.