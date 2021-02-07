Devoe leads Georgia Tech in 82-80 comeback over Notre Dame

Devoe scored 14 points and made all five of his field goal attempts in the second half. His short jumper gave the Yellow Jackets (9-6, 5-4 ACC) a one-point lead with 2:06 left and followed with another jumper for Georgia Tech's largest lead of the game at 82-79 with 1:25 left.

Jose Alvarado added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher scored 16 and Moses Wright had 12.