Devoe, Georgia Tech, dominate 1st half, swamp Miami 89-60

Harlond Beverly, who had started 15 games, missed the game with a back injury and is out indefinitely and leading scorer Isaiah Wong (17.4 ppg) sprained his ankle in the first half and didn't play in the second half, finishing with four points in 18 minutes.

The Hurricanes shot 47% (14 of 30) after the miserable first half to stay even with the Yellow Jackets in the second half but trailed by as many as 36 points and never got closer than 25.

It was a Georgia Tech record for largest road win in an ACC game.

Devoe opened the game with back-to-back 3s and Georgia Tech scored the first 12 points. His third 3 made it 15-3 and his fourth, less than eight minutes in, made it 26-7. Alvarado had a 3-pointer and Jordan Usher the last six points, four on dunks, as the Yellowjackets closed on a 9-0 run for that 30-point lead.

Miami scored 14 points in the first half against Purdue early in the season, shooting 22.7% but only trailed by 18.

Georgia Tech plays at No. 18 Virginia Tech on Tuesday; Miami is home against No. 16 Florida State on Wednesday.

