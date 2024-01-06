Devin McGlockton scores career-high 30 points, Boston College rallies to beat Georgia Tech 95-87

ATLANTA (AP) — Devin McGlockton scored a career-high 30 points, and Boston College rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half and beat Georgia Tech 95-87 on Saturday for its first Atlantic Coast Conference win and ending a five-game losing streak against the Yellow Jackets.

Kowacie Reeves Jr. hit a 3-pointer to open the second half to give the Yellow Jackets their largest lead of the game at 54-38. Boston College cut the deficit to six before using a 17-3 run for a 74-66 advantage with 7:07 remaining. Georgia Tech answered with a 13-2 surge for its last lead, 79-76, with 4:12 left.

Claudell Harris Jr. and McGlockton then hit back-to-back 3-pointers as BC scored the next 11 points ended the game on a 19-8 run.