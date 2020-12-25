Developers vie to build on city-owned land in Georgia city

“We wanted to have dining and additional residential units, and they both incorporated that very nicely,” Smyth said.

The city is starting to design a streetscape, with $2 million in sales tax money set aside and a $600,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant for improvements to utility services.

Rome bought the property more than a decade ago to control development. A hotel was already built on part of it.

The city accepted two previous proposals for remaining land, but neither came to fruition.